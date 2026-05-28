Crystal Palace have 'gone up a level and want to stay there' as chairmain basks in Conference League final win

Basking in the emotion of the final whistle, Palace chairman Parish told TNT Sports: "To be in Europe, travelling round Europe [is one thing] but to come and win it is incredible and it hasn't really sunk it. It's an incredible achievement.

"The players, the staff, all of the ups and downs we've had this season, it's brilliant to get here and to get in to the Europa League where we deserve to be. It just shows that sometimes the good guys win in the end, I think.

"When I bought the club I wasn't sure we'd ever play in Europe, let alone win a trophy. It's a dream come true. We have got a taste for it now, we want to keep it going. We have gone up a level and we have got to try and stay there. We will have a week to celebrate and then work hard in the summer."