Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on his future plans after ending strike with Al-Nassr

Serious questions were asked of Ronaldo’s future after he ruled himself out of contention for selection in Riyadh. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner ended up missing three games, with it revealed that exit clauses in his Al-Nassr deal can be triggered in the summer transfer window.

A return to Europe has been mooted for the evergreen 41-year-old, while a stunning move to join eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS has also been speculated on. Ronaldo is, however, back to doing what he does best at Al-Nassr.

He bagged a brace in a crushing 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem on Saturday that has lifted Jorge Jesus’ side back to the top of the Saudi Pro League. CR7 is chasing down the first major honour of his spell in the Middle East.