AFP
'Confident I'll get there' - Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on 1,000 goal landmark after being handed Best Middle East Player award
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo closing in on 1,000 career goals
Al-Nassr currently lead the way in the Saudi Pro League having maintained their 100% start to the season with their 10th successive win on Saturday. Ronaldo scored twice, while compatriot Joao Felix struck late on with the Portuguese duo now locked on 12 goals apiece in the race for the Golden Boot.
Ronaldo's two-goal salvo against Al-Akhdoud were his 955th and 956th goals of his career, with the 1000-goal landmark well within his sights. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has backed Ronaldo to reach the four-figure goal haul before he calls time on his career.
In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Martinez said: "He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment. When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking: reaching 1,000 games, playing a certain number of matches. His secret is being the best he can be today and enjoying each day. So, the number will be a consequence of the day he decides to retire. I don't think it's a goal."
Icon 'confident' he'll reach landmark
And at the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo spoke of his motivation to achieve further triumphs. "It's a huge pleasure to be at a gala with so many sports personalities," Ronaldo said.
"This is one of my favourites because I meet incredible people, including my wife. It's demanding to keep playing, but I still have the passion and I'm motivated to continue. It doesn't matter if I play in the Middle East or Europe; I want to keep winning titles and reach the milestone everyone knows.
"I'm confident I'll get there if there are no injuries. Enjoy the night and Happy New Year."
Ronaldo is also expected to lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup next summer. The Selecao ultimately eased to football's showpiece next year, but were made to sweat to book their flight stateside.
A 2-0 loss to Republic of Ireland set up a nervy finish to qualification, a match in which Ronaldo was dismissed for an elbow on Dara O'Shea. The striker, who turns 41 in February, then sat out the final group game as a Ronaldo-less Portugal thrashed Armenia, leading to some questioning whether the experienced forward deserves a spot in the starting XI.
However, Martinez previously referred to "three pillars" as to why Ronaldo is continuously selected for the Selecao.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Martinez outlines why Ronaldo continues to play for Portugal
In his interview with Marca, Martinez outlined the three pillars that is factored in when it comes to continuously calling upon Ronaldo, stating: "Attitude. There are three pillars that we constantly analyse: talent, experience, and the attitude he can bring to the Selecao.
"That maximum demand he places on himself to be present and help is what allows the captain of the national team to always be on the roster. That hunger to be the best is contagious. 25 goals in 30 games playing as a striker shows that what he does on the field contributes a lot to the national team."
Ronaldo, therefore, is expected to lead the charge for Portugal when the World Cup kicks off in North America next summer. The European powerhouse kick off their World Cup campaign with a game against Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo, before they take on competition debutants Uzbekistan. Portugal then round off their group stage campaign against South American giants Colombia.
Al-Nassr looking to end 2025 with 11th successive league win
Ronaldo will hope to end 2025 on a high as Al-Nassr round off the year with a trip to Al-Ettifaq in a bid to claim an 11th league win to kick off the season. Al-Nassr then kick off 2026 with a game against Al-Ahli, who are led by English striker Ivan Toney.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United is keen to fire Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since he moved to the Saudi giants in 2023. Ronaldo's only trophy for Al-Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup, which he won in 2023.
Advertisement