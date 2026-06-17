'Plenty to come yet' - Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to play into his FIFTIES by ex-Man Utd star

Former England striker Sheringham has suggested that Ronaldo possesses the physical tools and mental drive to continue playing until he reaches 50 years old. Despite the intense demands of professional football, Sheringham believes the Al-Nassr forward’s meticulous approach to his fitness sets him apart from every other player in the history of the game.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest World Cup odds, Sheringham said: "Could Cristiano Ronaldo play into his 50s at this rate? It wouldn’t surprise me when you look at his body at 41. He’s still as fit as a fiddle. He’s had his own training team for the past 15 years to keep him in tip top shape and as long as he still has the desire then he will keep going but it’s tough when you get to that age, getting out of bed every day to go and do your training."