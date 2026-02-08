Getty/GOAL
'Needs to know his place!' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he'd have 'never entered the White House' without Saudi backing & hit with 'show respect or leave' warning amid Al-Nassr strike action
Ronaldo generates transfer talk after going on strike
Ronaldo, amid frustration at how funds are distributed among teams in the Middle East, ruled himself out of a derby date with Al-Riyadh. He returned to training in the wake of that fixture, but was also absent for a top-of-the-table clash with Al-Ittihad. Inevitable questions are being asked of his future.
CR7 is said to have a release clause in his contract that can be triggered this summer, with a potential return to Europe for the ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward being speculated on. It has also been suggested that he could join eternal rival Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami.
Ronaldo urged to show more respect in Saudi Arabia
No decision on his long-term plans has been made, with a record-setting deal at Al-Nassr due to run until 2027, but the evergreen 41-year-old has been urged to show greater respect to those who have helped to keep him relevant in the latter stages of a remarkable playing career.
Walid Al-Faraj, a prominent television host and one of the most respected voices in Saudi Arabian football, has said - per A Bola - of a disgruntled GOAT: “Cristiano Ronaldo needs to know his place. This country is called Saudi Arabia, not Ronaldo's Arabia. He confuses being an ambassador with being a manager.
“He's been a disappointment. He's an employee, he earns a millionaire's salary – more than he's ever earned in Europe – and he has to respect the league, or he has to leave.”
He went on to say of Ronaldo’s antics, which have attracted plenty of criticism: “Imagine a Manchester City player refusing to play in protest against the club owner's decisions. Or an Arsenal player refusing two games because he's unhappy with the renewal offer. It's impossible for a player to dare do that in the Premier League.”
Audience with President Trump not possible without Saudi
Ronaldo has remained in the public eye throughout his time in the Middle East, playing a prominent role in Saudi Arabia’s successful bid for 2024 World Cup hosting rights. He has also travelled to the United States for an audience with President Trump.
Al-Faraj claims none of that would have been possible were it not for those who are now paying his wages - which are said to come in at close to £500,000-a-day. He said: “We could give him 500 years and Ronaldo would never enter the White House. If he hadn't been part of the Saudi delegation, he wouldn't even have gotten close to the door.”
Ronaldo has been told by the Saudi Pro League, in an official statement, that no player - regardless of what they have achieved in the past - is bigger than the game and that clubs remain independent entities responsible for their own recruitment business.
Salah or Fernandes? Al-Nassr linked with Ronaldo replacements
It now remains to be seen whether CR7 will stay put or seek another new challenge, with it already being suggested that Al-Nassr are lining up potential replacements for their talismanic captain - with sights being set on game-winning performers on the books at Liverpool and Manchester United.
A Saudi source has told The i Paper: “With other big names leaving, we will look at lots of other marquee names in the summer. Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect picks. Salah especially, given he would attract an Arab audience as a Muslim. Either of those coming in, along with that younger talent, would be huge for us. And really soften any Ronaldo blow.”
Al-Nassr, who have claimed two morale-boosting victories without Ronaldo and now sit just one point adrift of table-topping Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League standings, will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Arkadag in the AFC Cup last 16 - with there no word as yet on whether Ronaldo will be involved in that fixture.
