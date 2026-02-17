Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo's manager Jorge Jesus says Al-Hilal have 'more economic power' than Al-Nassr
Why Ronaldo went on strike on the Saudi Pro League
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo stunned the sporting world when ruling himself out of selection contention in the Middle East. Having grown disillusioned with how rival clubs are able to spend more than Al-Nassr - with Karim Benzema’s switch between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal proving to be the final straw - CR7 sat out three matches.
He returned in a 2-0 win over Al-Fateh, as he continues to chase down 1,000 career goals, with a professional protest being brought to a close. Fellow countryman Jesus is delighted to have the evergreen 41-year-old back at his disposal and can, due to personal experience, understand where Ronaldo’s arguments are coming from.
Jesus can appreciate why Ronaldo is frustrated
Jesus has said: “I've already been at Al Hilal. I've been on the other side, so I know what that's like. I've already benefited from it. They have more economic power. When I was there, I benefited as a coach. It's normal. Al-Nassr, with different resources, has to compete for the top spots. We have to continue to be strong.
“That's why I was hired, to reduce the gap between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, in terms of titles and points. And that's what we're doing. We have a lot of confidence in Al Nassr's structure, a structure that, little by little, is increasingly managing to balance the group. But not only the group of players who play, but also a group off the field, a team that is aware of the difficulties, a team that knows it will be fighting against opponents with greater economic power, not sporting power.”
The Saudi Pro League has refuted Ronaldo’s claims that Al-Nassr’s rivals receive preferential treatment, saying in an official statement: “The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.
“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.
“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club.”
Ronaldo desperate to land major trophy with Al-Nassr
Ronaldo has been advised that he needs to “respect the league or leave”, with questions being asked of how a man working on the most lucrative contract in world football can justify refusing to do his day job.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has, however, always demanded the highest of standards from himself and those around him. He does not take kindly to coming second and is still waiting on a first major honour of his spell in the Middle East - having won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.
Jesus believes he can deliver on Ronaldo’s ambition. He has said of chasing down prestigious prizes: “We are in the championship fight, we are one point behind the leaders, something Al-Nassr hasn't been able to do. In recent years, Al-Nassr has finished 16 or 14 points behind the lead. This year we don't want that to happen, I don't know what will happen. We are confident that we can compete for the top spots until the end.”
Transfer talk: Will Ronaldo be on the move this summer?
Al-Nassr will be in AFC Cup action against Arkadag on Wednesday, before Ronaldo and Co return to Saudi Pro League competition on Saturday at home to Al-Hazem. CR7 will hope to be on target in that contest as he chases down a third consecutive Golden Boot.
Questions are, however, being asked of his long-term future. Ronaldo is heading towards another World Cup with Portugal, as captain of his country, but has release clauses in his contract that can be triggered in the next transfer window. A return to Europe has been speculated on, alongside a move that could see him join eternal rival Lionel Messi in MLS.
