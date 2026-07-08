'Completely smashed' - Jordan Henderson's dad reveals full extent of England midfielder's unfortunate arm injury but vows he'll STAY at World Cup

England secured a 3-2 win against Mexico to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, but the scenes at the Azteca Stadium were overshadowed by a bizarre incident. Henderson, who has played just 12 minutes in the tournament as a substitute during the 2-0 win over Panama, fell over the advertising boards while celebrating the latest victory. The severity became clear when he was stretchered away receiving oxygen.

Speaking to Mail Online, Brian Henderson explained the damage. "It's his left forearm - he's just completely smashed it. He's going to have a cast on and then it depends on what the experts say. He won't be leaving his team-mates. He'll be there until it's finished."