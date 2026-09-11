‘Nights like this are why I stayed!’ - Nico Paz reacts to Como’s historic 4-1 Champions League thrashing of RB Leipzig

Como marked their first-ever Champions League match with a stunning 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig on home soil. The historic fixture took place at the newly renovated Stadio Sinigaglia, which was upgraded over the summer to meet strict UEFA standards.

Remarkably, all four goals for the Lariani were scored by players who helped the club secure their top-tier European status last season. Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, Assane Diao, and substitute Maxi Perrone all found the net to cap off a dream continental debut.

Andrija Maksimovic scored a spectacular consolation goal for Leipzig, but it did little to dampen the jubilant celebrations. The Italian side thoroughly dominated proceedings in front of their passionate supporters.