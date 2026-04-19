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Will Coleen join Wayne Rooney at 2026 World Cup? Unhappy ‘memories’ claim as Man Utd legend prepares for return to the United States
Recent tension and a summer of distance
Rooney is preparing for a high-profile return to North America, but the Manchester United and England legend may be making the trip without his wife. Insiders suggest that Coleen is viewing the six-week tournament as a necessary break from the relationship. The couple recently celebrated Coleen’s 40th birthday at their £20 million Cheshire home, but the atmosphere remains strained following Rooney’s recent antics.
"Coleen is still furious with Wayne for his behaviour at the BRITs – yet again the scrutiny is all on their marriage, and it’s taken attention away from her own work," a source revealed according to Heat World. The tension reportedly stems from Rooney’s late-night partying in February, which has once again put their private life under the microscope.
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Unhappy memories of the United States
The return to the U.S. brings back complicated feelings for the Rooney family. Wayne previously spent time in the States during his playing and managerial days with D.C. United, but those years were marked by off-field incidents, including an arrest for public intoxication at an airport in 2018. This history has reportedly left Coleen with little desire to relocate or visit frequently during the upcoming tournament.
According to an insider, "Coleen doesn’t have happy memories of the year she spent living in America, so she isn’t bothered about going back there, unless England do well. If that happens, she’ll take the boys to a couple of matches."
A final chance on the punditry stage
Since his managerial career failed to take off as expected, Rooney has found a new calling in the media. However, his wife has reportedly issued a stern warning regarding his conduct while representing the national broadcaster on the world stage. The upcoming World Cup is seen as a pivotal moment for Rooney to cement his status as a leading analyst and move past the "party-boy" reputation that has followed him since his playing days.
"She’s hoping that he’ll behave himself for the World Cup. He’s out there to work, and it won’t look good if he’s getting drunk while he’s being paid by the BBC," the source added. "Now he’s got a full-time job on Match Of The Day, she’s told him that he musn’t blow this opportunity as it’ll give him a chance to progress his career."
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Balancing careers and family life
While Wayne focuses on his media duties in the U.S., Coleen’s own professional life is at an all-time high. Following her stint on 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2024, she has launched a collagen range, a fashion line with Primark, and is currently filming a reality series for Disney+. The busy schedule has made the time apart appear more like a practical solution than a permanent separation.
"Coleen has always stood by Wayne, and of course she’s looking forward to having him back after the World Cup, but she thinks this break will do him good," the insider concluded. "She can go away with the kids, family and friends, and he can concentrate on work. They’ll have a family holiday before the tournament, which will be all about the kids, and then she can have some time to herself – which she fully deserves."