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Cole Palmer gives his backing to shock Chelsea transfer as new boss Xabi Alonso plans changes at Stamford Bridge
Palmer reacts to Xhaka transfer rumours
Chelsea talisman Palmer has seemingly confirmed his excitement regarding a potential move for Xhaka. The England international was spotted engaging with social media reports regarding the pursuit of the former Arsenal captain, specifically interacting with an update from Fabrizio Romano that suggested Xhaka could be a "surprise signing" for the West London club.
The social media activity has sent the Blues' fanbase into a frenzy, particularly as the club looks to move in a more pragmatic direction under Xabi Alonso. Palmer's public "like" on the report suggests that he would welcome the arrival of a seasoned leader to help navigate the testing Premier League landscape.
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Alonso seeks reunion with Sunderland star
The interest in Xhaka is largely driven by his history with Alonso, having played a pivotal role in the manager’s historic title-winning campaign at Bayer Leverkusen.
The 33-year-old midfielder has spent the last year at Sunderland, where he received significant praise for captaining the team to an impressive seventh-place finish and European qualification.
Despite his age and a long-term contract in the North East, reports suggest that Chelsea have already entered talks with the representatives of Sunderland midfielder Xhaka and tabled a formal bid, which has been rejected by the Black Cats.
Filling the leadership void in London
Chelsea’s decision to target a veteran like Xhaka represents a notable shift from the owners' recent policy of focusing exclusively on young prospects. While the Blues' recruitment was previously dominated by long-term investments, the 10th-place finish last season has highlighted a desperate need for dressing room authority and tactical discipline in the middle of the park.
Xhaka is well-versed in the demands of the London spotlight, having enjoyed a rollercoaster stint at Arsenal before his move to Germany.
If the deal goes through, he would become the latest player to cross the divide between the two London rivals, following in the footsteps of figures like Jorginho and Kai Havertz.
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Wholesale changes at Stamford Bridge
The pursuit of Xhaka comes amid expectations of a significant midfield shake-up this summer. With heavy interest from Real Madrid in Enzo Fernandez, the arrival of an experienced enforcer would provide much-needed stability.
While Sunderland have publicly insisted that their captain is not for sale, the lure of Alonso's project and the opportunity to compete at the top level in London may prove too strong to resist.