Cody Gakpo transfer to Tottenham ‘could happen’ but Michael Owen assesses the risk involved in Liverpool sale of ‘consistently poor’ winger

Liverpool stand to make a healthy profit on Gakpo if a sale is to be sanctioned, with it being suggested that he could cost Spurs up to £70 million ($94m). The agreement that took the 27-year-old to Merseyside came in at less than £45m ($61m).

He is now a seasoned Premier League performer, and showed during his time at PSV that an impressive tally of goals can be recorded. Liverpool have not seen enough of those qualities from a man that can operate out wide or down the middle as a central striker.

Questions are being asked of his value to the collective cause as a result, with Tottenham ready to test the resolve of a domestic rival. At the right price, it may be that Andoni Iraola and Co decide to cash in - allowing them to reinvest any funds generated in the pursuit of a suitable replacement.