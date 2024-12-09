The evolution of Club World Cup: How FIFA changed international club competition

A deep dive into how the FIFA Cub World Cup has evolved over the last 25 years.

The FIFA Club World Cup has transformed significantly since its inception, evolving to reflect the global growth of football.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will mark the 21st edition of FIFA's premier international club football competition. Scheduled to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025, this tournament introduces a groundbreaking expanded format featuring 32 teams. Among these, participants will include the winners of the last four continental championships.

Manchester City are the reigning champion, having secured their first title in 2023 during the final tournament under the previous structure. By February 2023, FIFA finalized the allocation of confederation slots, and in June 2023, the United States was confirmed as the host nation.

From a modest tournament pitting continental champions against one another to a grand, expanded competition, FIFA has continuously reimagined the format to keep the tournament relevant and engaging. Here's an in-depth look at the evolution of the Club World Cup, breaking down the different formats, notable winners, and hosts.