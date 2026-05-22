Clara Serrajordi: The Barcelona & Spain wonderkid wowing Alexia Putellas & Patri Guijarro

Really, it’s excusable for the teenager to not realise. After all, she was only 11 years old the last time Barca failed to win Liga F, and they reached the Champions League final that season anyway. This is a young talent who was able to go to Camp Nou as a child and see the women’s team play. The success they have enjoyed as she has been growing up is incredible.

And now, Serrajordi is becoming part of it all. After watching the likes of Guijarro, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati from the stands and hoping, one day, to be like them, she is now playing with them - and not at all looking out of place.

Barca have had to lean on youth this year. Financial restraints meant just one senior player was added to the first team in the summer transfer window, all while five departures were confirmed. But the manner in which those young players have stepped up and delivered, to help the club win a domestic treble and reach this weekend’s Champions League final, has been remarkable - with Serrajordi’s performances in particular standing out.