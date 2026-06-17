Christian Pulisic receives ‘shop window’ transfer advice amid AC Milan contract saga - with USMNT star benefitting from ‘relief factor’ at 2026 World Cup

A slight knock was picked up in a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, raising the odd concern regarding involvement in upcoming fixtures, but a part has been played in training sessions and a team spokesperson has delivered a “day to day” message on that front.

Pulisic will unquestionably be handled with care, given his importance to the collective cause, and a history-making performance at SoFi Stadium means that - with three points already on the board - pack shuffling could take place when heading to Seattle for a meeting with Australia.

Mauricio Pochettino and an excited fan base will want to see Pulisic on the pitch at Lumen Field, while the man himself has plenty to play for. He is happy shouldering the weight of expectation at international level and may be giving some thought to his domestic future.

While working on a contract in Italy that is due to expire in the summer of 2027, no extension has been agreed to those terms at San Siro. Transfer speculation has, rather inevitably, raged for some time - with various landing spots, including a few back in the Premier League, being mooted for the former Chelsea Champions League winner.

Another summer of change has been lined up in Milan, with ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim succeeding Massimiliano Allegri as head coach, but there is no guarantee that Pulisic will be swept elsewhere by those winds.