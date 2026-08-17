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'I can't get my head around it!' - Legends slam Chelsea's bizarre double transfer swoop
Alonso shifts Chelsea's transfer focus
Chelsea's summer transfer window has seen a significant change in direction following the appointment of Alonso. Taking on the role of manager rather than head coach, the Spaniard demanded greater control over the club's recruitment strategy after replacing Liam Rosenior. Following a chaotic season that resulted in a complete failure to qualify for European competition, the Blues have largely abandoned their policy of signing untried youngsters.
Instead, Alonso is strictly targeting proven Premier League experience. This fresh approach was initially highlighted by the arrivals of Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix. However, it is the shock signings of veteran duo Henderson and Welbeck that have raised the most eyebrows across the football world.
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Scholes confused by extreme strategy
With Chelsea predictably collecting a record eight red cards last season and frequently throwing away leads, Alonso was desperate to add leadership. Having missed out on Granit Xhaka, the manager turned to Henderson and Welbeck to become a senior figure in the squad. However, Manchester United legend Scholes has openly questioned the dramatic shift in policy.
"Those two older players, it feels you’ve gone from one extreme to another, I can’t get my head around it," Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate "You’ve got a load of 21-year-olds, alright get some more experience at 28 or 29 but they’re like 37 or 38. I get the Xhaka one, he’s still a good player and he was brilliant in the World Cup.
"I think that’s where he’ll expect the most and that’s where they’re going to have most influence on the training pitch because they’re not going to be playing all the time, especially Henderson. Welbeck will still come on but that’s where they’re going to be most valuable. Look if Chelsea have got money to waste doing that then it’s down to them isn’t it."
Carragher echoes training pitch concerns
Scholes' honest sentiments were strongly echoed by Carragher, who admitted to being puzzled by the signing of his former Liverpool team-mate. Henderson, now 36, has endured a nomadic career with brief spells at Al-Ettifaq, Ajax, and Brentford since leaving Anfield.
"I find it strange because I think the signing from Crystal Palace is really good," Carragher explained. You’ve got a lot of young centre backs, he comes in, he knows the league and he’s an experienced player.
"But you’re talking about the issue on the pitch in terms of red cards and losing leads, throwing leads away. How much are they going to be on the pitch, Henderson and Welbeck?
"I know they’re going to be great on the training pitch and we’ll be getting hit with those stories if Chelsea make a great start it’ll be Henderson and Welbeck are great in the dressing room."
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A massive balancing act for Alonso
As the new Premier League campaign approaches, immense pressure will be on Alonso to quickly justify his bold recruitment decisions. He will need to ensure that the invaluable experience Henderson and Welbeck bring to the dressing room translates into positive results on the pitch. While their competitive minutes may be carefully managed, the veteran duo will be expected to guide a relatively young squad through challenging periods and demanding fixtures.
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