Chelsea make contact over Emiliano Martinez as Robert Sanchez concerns grow

Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Martinez, as the West London club looks to address growing concerns regarding their current options between the sticks. The 2022 World Cup champion has firmly established himself among the game's elite goalkeepers during his tenure at Aston Villa, where he has racked up 256 appearances since making the switch from Arsenal in 2020. However, the 33-year-old is now considered available for a transfer, with Villa open to offers following their £30m acquisition of Japan international Zion Suzuki from Parma earlier this month.

The pursuit of Martinez comes at a time when Sanchez is facing intense scrutiny following a difficult start to the season. During the opening Premier League fixture against Fulham - which Chelsea narrowly won 3-2 - the Spaniard was beaten at his near post by a Josh King strike and later spilled a routine effort that allowed Gonzalo Garcia to find the net. Meanwhile, Juventus had previously attempted to sign Martinez earlier in the transfer window, but the proposed move collapsed over concerns regarding a finger injury, leaving the door open for Chelsea to step in.