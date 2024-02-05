'What the f*ck is going on?' - Struggling Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk challenges vexed fan to £10,000 one-v-one game in response to provocative direct message

Krishan Davis
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has challenged a fan to take him on in a one-v-one game after being trolled on social media, with £10,000 on the line.

  • Mudryk struggling for form
  • Receives provocative DM on Instagram
  • Challenges fan to game for £10k

