Chelsea exploring shock John Stones transfer swoop after seeing Champions League-winning England international defender leave Man City as a free agent

The Blues are considering a legitimate approach for Stones, despite senior club figures previously attempting to downplay links to the 32-year-old, according to Daily Mail. The former Everton man is currently taking a well-earned break after a demanding 2026 World Cup campaign where he featured in England’s semi-final defeat against Argentina. His status as a free agent makes him an attractive short-term solution for clubs seeking proven top-level experience without a transfer fee.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the multi-time Premier League winner, as Mikel Arteta considers defensive reinforcements following injury concerns regarding William Saliba. Chelsea have historically found success by integrating veteran leaders into their backline, a strategy famously validated by the impact of Thiago Silva.



