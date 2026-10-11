Jonathan Moscrop
'We should have had more patience!' – Cesc Fabregas frustrated by Como failure against ten-man Roma
Fabregas laments missed opportunity against ten men
Como head coach Cesc Fabregas admitted his side left the pitch with regrets following a 0-0 draw with Roma on Matchday 6 of the Serie A season. The turning point arrived in the 53rd minute when Roma forward Donyell Malen received a straight red card for a lunge on Bruno Kaiki.
Despite playing against ten men for nearly forty minutes, Como were unable to break down Pierluigi Gollini and the Giallorossi defense.
Fabregas felt his side lacked composure during the final quarter of the match.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Young squad lacked patience in possession
Reflecting on the final half-hour, Fabregas pointed out where his team fell short despite controlling territorial possession. "We didn't make the most of the extra man, including with our possession, as we should've had more patience and moved the ball around faster," Fabregas admitted.
"There are regrets at the final result, but the performance was there."
"This team is young, but still managed to avoid conceding any counter-attack situations, so in that sense it is positive."
Caqueret justification and referee injury disruption
The match also featured an unusual moment when referee Michael Fabbri suffered a knee injury and swapped places with fourth official Simone Sozza. Earlier, Fabregas praised Maxence Caqueret for stepping into the side amidst squad rotation.
"Caqueret is not in our Champions League squad list, he trained very well, so I felt it right to play him," Fabregas noted.
"Regardless of the tactical positioning, he deserved to be in the starting XI."
- AFP
Building maturity for future Serie A battles
The draw keeps Como moving forward in the Serie A standings, providing valuable lessons for Fabregas' young squad when managing match situations with numerical superiority.
The BiancoBlu will review video analysis to improve their speed of ball movement before their next fixture.
Fabregas remains confident that efficiency will follow as his players gain top-flight experience.
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