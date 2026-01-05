Celtic reappoint Martin O'Neill in stunning turn of events after Wilfried Nancy sacking

After recording an 87.5% win percentage earlier this season, followed by Nancy's 25% - the best and worst in Celtic history one after the other - O'Neill was an obvious choice to get back at the club. He will be supported by a coaching staff that includes Shaun Maloney, Mark Fotheringham, Gavin Strachan, Stevie Woods and Greg Wallace, as well as newly hired former Celtic defender Stephen McManus.

"I am really pleased, in fact, very honoured to be asked back to manage the team again and I am looking forward to getting back to work again with the players," O'Neill told the club's official website.

"I know we would all have hoped for things to have worked out differently under Wilfried and I personally want to wish him good luck with everything he does in the game. He is a fine man and I am sure he will go on and achieve success again, I have no doubt of that.

"For me, I've been asked to take this great job on again and my focus will be to try and get us back to winning ways if we can. We will need everyone right behind us."