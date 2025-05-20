Celtic 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new and upcoming Celtic kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

The Celtic Football Club and Adidas are in the fourth year of a five-year partnership, and the deal has been generating record merchandise revenue for the club.

The partnership, which began in 2020, has seen a significant increase in merchandise income, with the last financial year reaching £30.1 million. This success is attributed to Adidas's focus on releasing new, bespoke products and expanding the range of merchandise available to fans, including special edition kits and fashion items. The partnership has also led to Adidas upgrading Celtic to a "local elite" level club, further enhancing the range and quality of products.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Celtic kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.

