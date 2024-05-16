Celtic 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Celtic kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

The Celtic and Adidas partnership is in excellent health with the third year of the five-year agreement between the two organizations raking in record merchandise revenue for the club.

In simpler terms, Celtic fans purchased Adidas gear at an extraordinary rate, well beyond the expectations of the club and the German sportswear manufacturer.

adidas will continue to serve as Celtic's official kit supplier in the 2024/2025 season, covering both the men's and women's teams.

So, what will the likes of Matt O'Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Joe Hart will be wearing when they feature for the Bhoys next season?

No kits have been officially launched yet, but they tend to start dropping through the summer, with plenty of speculation already appearing online and on social media.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Celtic kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.