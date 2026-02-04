Goal.com
Live
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
James Westwood

Casemiro to follow in footsteps of David Beckham & Zlatan Ibrahimovic? MLS giants LA Galaxy 'exploring' free transfer swoop for Man Utd midfielder

The LA Galaxy are reportedly 'exploring' a free transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. The Brazil international, who is enjoying a resurgence under Red Devils interim manager Michael Carrick, has confirmed he will leave Old Trafford upon the expiration of his contract in June, and has also been linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia.

  • Casemiro Manchester United 2025-26Getty

    Casemiro's four-year stint at United ending

    Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in a £70m ($96m) deal back in 2022, and has since racked up 148 appearances for the Red Devils, along with 22 goals. The 33-year-old has been a key player again this season, and arguably the standout performer in United's three successive wins under Carrick, who took the first team reins after Ruben Amorim's sacking in January. The Brazilian has, however, confirmed that this will be his final year at Old Trafford, and speculation over his next move has been rife.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSGAFP

    Set to tread same path as Beckham & Zlatan?

    According to the Daily Mail, the LA Galaxy are now looking into whether they could sign Casemiro under the designated player rule in MLS. Introduced in 2007 when David Beckham joined the Galaxy, the designated player rule allows MLS teams to sign up to three players whose salaries and acquisition costs exceed the league's salary budget, or "cap".

    Casemiro could become the third United cult hero to play for the Galaxy after Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former won two MLS Cups at the club before leaving in 2012, while Ibrahimovic played at Dignity Health Sports Park for two seasons between 2018 and 2019.

  • Huge wages could give Saudi the edge

    The Mail adds that United would have considered taking up their one-year extension option for Casemiro had it not been for his £375,000-a-week wages. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy will be willing to meet his salary demands, but it wouldn't be an issue for clubs in Saudi Arabia. 

    Casemiro reportedly turned down a switch to Al-Nassr last summer, which would have seen him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he continues to attract interest from the Saudi Pro League. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Casemiro Manchester United 2025-26Getty

    What comes next?

    For now, Casemiro remains focused on his duties at United, who are sitting fourth in the Premier League table with 14 matches left to play this season. Carrick's side are due back in action at home to Tottenham on Saturday, and will take in a trip to relegation-threatened West Ham three days later as they continue their push for Champions League qualification.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Sporting San Miguelito crest
Sporting San Miguelito
SPS
LA Galaxy crest
LA Galaxy
LAG
0