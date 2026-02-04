Getty Images Sport
Casemiro to follow in footsteps of David Beckham & Zlatan Ibrahimovic? MLS giants LA Galaxy 'exploring' free transfer swoop for Man Utd midfielder
- Getty
Casemiro's four-year stint at United ending
Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in a £70m ($96m) deal back in 2022, and has since racked up 148 appearances for the Red Devils, along with 22 goals. The 33-year-old has been a key player again this season, and arguably the standout performer in United's three successive wins under Carrick, who took the first team reins after Ruben Amorim's sacking in January. The Brazilian has, however, confirmed that this will be his final year at Old Trafford, and speculation over his next move has been rife.
- AFP
Set to tread same path as Beckham & Zlatan?
According to the Daily Mail, the LA Galaxy are now looking into whether they could sign Casemiro under the designated player rule in MLS. Introduced in 2007 when David Beckham joined the Galaxy, the designated player rule allows MLS teams to sign up to three players whose salaries and acquisition costs exceed the league's salary budget, or "cap".
Casemiro could become the third United cult hero to play for the Galaxy after Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former won two MLS Cups at the club before leaving in 2012, while Ibrahimovic played at Dignity Health Sports Park for two seasons between 2018 and 2019.
Huge wages could give Saudi the edge
The Mail adds that United would have considered taking up their one-year extension option for Casemiro had it not been for his £375,000-a-week wages. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy will be willing to meet his salary demands, but it wouldn't be an issue for clubs in Saudi Arabia.
Casemiro reportedly turned down a switch to Al-Nassr last summer, which would have seen him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he continues to attract interest from the Saudi Pro League.
- Getty
What comes next?
For now, Casemiro remains focused on his duties at United, who are sitting fourth in the Premier League table with 14 matches left to play this season. Carrick's side are due back in action at home to Tottenham on Saturday, and will take in a trip to relegation-threatened West Ham three days later as they continue their push for Champions League qualification.
Advertisement