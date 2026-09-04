Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid visit: Brazil boss endorses Jose Mourinho at Valdebebas

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made a special return to Real Madrid City ahead of a first-team training session at Valdebebas. The current Brazil national team head coach visited his former workplace to greet manager Jose Mourinho, his coaching staff, and several of his former players.

The surprise visit provided a memorable moment at the training complex, with Ancelotti taking time to speak directly with Real Madrid Television about his ongoing relationship with the club and its current manager.

Ancelotti expressed immense delight at seeing Mourinho back at the helm of the Spanish giants, backing the Portuguese tactician to enjoy a successful campaign.







