AFP
Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid visit: Brazil boss endorses Jose Mourinho at Valdebebas
Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid City
Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made a special return to Real Madrid City ahead of a first-team training session at Valdebebas. The current Brazil national team head coach visited his former workplace to greet manager Jose Mourinho, his coaching staff, and several of his former players.
The surprise visit provided a memorable moment at the training complex, with Ancelotti taking time to speak directly with Real Madrid Television about his ongoing relationship with the club and its current manager.
Ancelotti expressed immense delight at seeing Mourinho back at the helm of the Spanish giants, backing the Portuguese tactician to enjoy a successful campaign.
- AFP
Ancelotti backs Mourinho to succeed
Ancelotti highlighted his long-standing friendship and professional respect for Mourinho, explaining how the pair regularly maintain contact and exchange technical insights.
"Our relationship is very good and has been established for a long time," Ancelotti told Real Madrid TV. "We often exchange ideas and messages. I am happy he is here because he can enjoy a great club like Real Madrid that he knows very well, and I am sure he will do very well."
"Jose is a great coach, and I am convinced he will do a great job here," Ancelotti added. "In the first match they struggled a bit, but gradually the team played better in the second game, and they were outstanding against Real Sociedad."
Shared legacy of nomadic champions
The meeting underscored the unique bond between two of modern football's most decorated managers. Ancelotti officially succeeded Mourinho at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, famously delivering the club's historic tenth Champions League title, La Decima, during his debut season by building upon the competitive squad foundation left by Mourinho.
Both tacticians share remarkably parallel careers as polyglot football nomads. Ancelotti has managed across all Europe's top five leagues, while Mourinho has coached in three top European leagues alongside spells in Portugal and Turkey.
Additionally, both managers have won league titles in Serie A, LaLiga with Real Madrid, and the Premier League with Chelsea.
- Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports
Important fixtures await Los Blancos
Ancelotti noted that Real Madrid are entering a vital phase of the campaign as the competitive schedule intensifies across multiple fronts.
"Now the important matches are about to start: LaLiga, the match against Real Betis, and the Champions League," Ancelotti stated. "I think the team is well prepared, with the new signings providing a lot of contributions, and I am sure this will be a great season for Real Madrid."
Mourinho's squad will now finalize their preparations at Valdebebas for their upcoming league encounter against Real Betis before beginning their European campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting