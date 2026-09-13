'Don't get sucked in!' – Callum McGregor reveals how Celtic will silence 50,000 Rangers fans at Ibrox

Callum McGregor will lead Celtic into a high-stakes Old Firm quarter-final against Rangers at Ibrox, with a place in the Premier Sports Cup last four at stake. Hearts, Hibernian, and ten-man Aberdeen have already booked their spots at Hampden Park following their respective weekend victories.

The winner of Sunday's clash will complete the semi-final line-up, with the official draw taking place immediately post-match.

With no traveling fans permitted inside the stadium following an SPFL ruling, Celtic face a wall of 50,000 partisan home supporters.



