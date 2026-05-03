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Why was Bukayo Saka taken off at half-time after scoring in Arsenal’s win over Fulham? Mikel Arteta explains substitution
Gunners seize title initiative
Arsenal extended their lead at the Premier League summit to six points with a dominant first-half display against Fulham at Emirates Stadium. Saka, making his first start since March following an Achilles injury, set up Viktor Gyokeres for the opener before doubling the lead himself with a precise finish. A second from Gyokeres in stoppage time made it 3-0, allowing Arteta to rotate his squad during the interval to preserve key personnel for upcoming European commitments.
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Managing the load
Despite Saka’s influential performance, Arteta opted to replace him at the break to ensure his long-term availability following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Explaining the decision to the media, the Arsenal manager said: “We had to, he played 30-odd minutes in Madrid, now he's played 45 minutes. We need to ramp up his load but we need to be careful because we need him on that pitch."
Regarding Saka's recovery from persistent Achilles trouble, Arteta noted: "I think the pain is gone and that was obviously something that was restricting his capacity to deliver certain actions. Today he felt loose, he felt relaxed and I think we had the Bukayo that we need back.”
A timely return to form
Saka’s return to the starting XI has coincided with the most critical juncture of the season, providing a creative spark that had been missing during his absence. Arteta praised the winger's impact and mental readiness as the club chases a historic double: “He certainly made a difference," the Spaniard noted. "He made two actions that decided the game and we know what he's capable of. He's come back in the most important period of the season and now he's fresh, his mind is fresh, his hunger is at the highest possible height and I think he needed a performance like that to impact the team, so that's a big platform for Tuesday.”
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Chasing European and domestic glory
The north London side now shifts its focus to Tuesday's decisive Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, with the tie currently balanced at 1-1. Following their European exploits, a London derby against West Ham awaits as they look to maintain their slender advantage over Manchester City in the title race. With only three games remaining in the domestic campaign, the Gunners are on the verge of their first league title in over two decades while simultaneously pursuing a first Champions League final appearance since 2006.