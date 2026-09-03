'Really good to have him back' – Mbeumo hails happy Rashford return

Speaking after the emphatic victory against Ipswich, Mbeumo was asked about the experience of sharing the pitch with the returning England star. The forward was glowing in his assessment of Rashford's presence, highlighting the quality he brings to a team that is desperate for consistency. Mbeumo told Sky Sports: 'It's really good to have him back. We know his quality and impact for the club. He looks happy to be with us. Everyone is really part of the good links and he's part of this.'

Mbeumo's comments come on the back of a strong start to the new campaign, having featured in both opening fixtures and getting on the scoresheet in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town. The forward, who arrived at Old Trafford from Brentford in the summer of 2025, made 34 appearances across all competitions during his debut season with the Red Devils last term, registering 12 goals and three assists.