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Can Bruno Fernandes be likened to Paul Scholes? ‘Different level’ claim from former Man Utd midfielder that played alongside 11-time Premier League title winner
Treble winner Scholes' record for Man Utd
After making his senior debut in 1993 - having progressed through the youth ranks alongside the likes of David Beckham and Gary Neville - Scholes would spend his entire career at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
He took in 718 appearances under iconic Scottish coach Sir Alex Ferguson, helping United to establish domestic dominance while also picking up a couple of Champions League crowns - including one in the historic Treble campaign of 1998-99.
Scholes plundered 155 goals for the Red Devils, with a reputation being earned for arriving in the box late and catching opponents by surprise. His range of passing and quick feet also ensured that several efforts were teed up for grateful team-mates.
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Fernandes has rewritten the history books
In the present, Fernandes has made a habit of ticking the same boxes. He rewrote the Premier League record books last season when registering 21 assists across a single top-flight campaign.
He has only failed to reach double figures in terms of goals scored across all competitions in one of his campaigns in Manchester - which was last term - and has reached 111 in total through 334 games. The Portugal international is a five-time Player of the Year for United and was named PFA Player of the Year in 2025-26.
The enigmatic 32-year-old has become an inspirational leader, as he dons the captain’s armband, and is expected to sign a new contract at some point in the not too distant future - given his obvious importance to the collective cause.
Is Fernandes at a similar level to Scholes?
While there is no doubting his talent and ability to impact matches for club and country, has he reached a height similar to that which ex-England international Scholes once scaled?
When that question was put to Anderson, who occupied the same engine room as Scholes, the Brazilian - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think Bruno Fernandes is amazing, has amazing qualities, amazing player. He's a top player in this time, but I think Scholes is a different level. He's a completely different level.
“I think Scholes is close to the most top players in midfield on the planet. I think Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta. Bruno I put closer to [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, as well as [Claude] Makelele. [Michael] Essien, for me, and [Toni] Kroos.
“I think they're both in different positions. I think Scholes, when he starts, he starts a little bit in the middle, he comes a little bit back, plays defensively and attack at the same time. And Bruno Fernandes, I think Fernandes is more midfield and attack, like same position when [Wayne] Rooney played. I think Bruno Fernandes is a little bit like that. I think they're both completely different, but Scholes is Scholes. Scholes is a different planet.
“I played for eight years together. Scholes is not just on the pitch, it’s in the training. Sometimes it makes me p*ssed off when I do all the match, run everywhere, the ball comes to Scholes for 10 minutes, he scores. That always makes me sad, angry! I run everywhere, Scholes comes in my position, scores. This is Scholes. He's the same guy in training. Amazing player, amazing person.”
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13 years since Man Utd won the Premier League title
Scholes hung up his boots, for the second and final time, in 2013 - as he followed Ferguson into retirement. United have never been quite the same since, with a 13-year drought being endured on the Premier League title front.
Fernandes is among those being charged with the task of returning the Red Devils to the loftiest of perches. He has done his best to aid that cause, almost single-handedly carrying the club at times, but it remains to be seen whether he will join some illustrious names on the star-studded list of English champions.
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