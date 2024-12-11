Ratcliffe Antony ChristmasGetty
Gill Clark

'Bro is paying Antony £200k a week!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe labelled a 'rat' by furious Man Utd fans after replacing staff's Christmas bonus with M&S voucher in latest ruthless cost-cutting measure

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueAntony

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been blasted by angry Manchester United fans after his latest brutal cost-cutting measure at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ratcliffe under fire again from United fans
  • Latest cost-cutting measure criticised
  • Staff Christmas bonus replaced with a voucher
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱