Brits Abroad: Harry Kane ends mini-goal drought at Bayern Munich as Jude Bellingham drags Real Madrid to comeback win & Jordan Henderson closes in on second career league title

GOAL brings you all the major takeaways from British stars playing overseas, including the current England captain and Los Blancos' star midfielder

Typically, the Premier League and Championship have been home to Britain's most talented footballers down the years, with the odd few plying their trade in the Scottish Premiership. Sometimes, though, they must spread their wings and head abroad to either take their careers to the next level or revive them.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both fall into the first bracket. In Kane's case, landing major silverware was the ultimate goal when he left his boyhood club Tottenham to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, while Bellingham moved away from England at the tender age of 17 when joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020, before completing a dream transfer to Real Madrid three years later.

England's most prized duo have thrived since leaving their comfort zones, with Kane proving to be the perfect long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern while Bellingham has helped Madrid re-affirm their standing as the best team in Europe. And as we enter the final few months of the 2024-25 campaign, both men are in a great position to enhance their legacies.

After the first international break of the year, Kane and Bellingham picked up from where they left off at club level. However, there were contrasting fortunes for some of Britain's other representatives on foreign soil. GOAL runs through all the biggest talking points in this week's edition of Brits Abroad...