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Brian Riemer addresses Christian Eriksen future and Kasper Dolberg injury setback
Riemer addresses Eriksen situation amidst Denmark squad crisis
Denmark head coach Brian Riemer addressed the ongoing situation surrounding Christian Eriksen ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener against Norway. Speaking to Viaplay, Riemer responded to public comments made by Wolfsburg manager Tobias Strobl, who suggested Eriksen should consider retiring following his collapse against Ukraine in June.
Eriksen continues his rehabilitation away from the national squad.
Riemer firmly declined to offer personal advice on Eriksen's private career decisions, maintaining total respect for the playmaker.
- Gonzales Photo
Manager refuses to comment on Eriksen retirement advice
Addressing Strobl's comments, Riemer made it clear that he will not publicly speculate on Eriksen's personal future. The Danish manager reiterated that Eriksen remains an exceptionally talented footballer, noting that any official announcement regarding his career path will come directly from the player.
Riemer emphasized that his role is purely to evaluate Eriksen as a footballer once the player clarifies his future.
"He can say that, but that's not how I want to express myself," Riemer stated. "I don't think it's Brian Riemer's place to have any opinion on what Christian Eriksen should do on a human level. At some point I expect that there will be an announcement about what Christian wants."
Dolberg suffers solo accident as 160 international caps vanish
Compounding Denmark's selection difficulties, striker Kasper Dolberg was ruled out of the upcoming four matches due to a freak training ground injury. Riemer confirmed that Dolberg stepped down crookedly in a solo accident, joining Alexander Bah and Andreas Christensen on the sidelines.
According to Danish outlet Bold, Riemer lamented losing 160 international caps worth of experience ahead of the international window.
"Kasper steps down crookedly during training. It was a solo accident," Riemer explained. "In that situation, we were all aware that he could not continue training and would not be ready. I am incredibly disappointed that we will now have to do without him."
- Michael Barrett Boesen
Denmark search for solutions ahead of Oslo showdown
Despite missing key figures like Eriksen, Dolberg, Christensen, and Kasper Schmeichel, Riemer remains focused on finding tactical solutions. Denmark called up young talents Lucas Hogsberg, Anton Gaaei, and Mohamed Daramy to bolster the squad for their League A Group 4 opener in Oslo.
The Red and Whites aim to overcome their injury setbacks and maintain their strong historic record against Norway.
Riemer's side prepare to face Norway before hosting Wales later this month.
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