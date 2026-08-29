Liverpool agree sensational £106m deal to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola as Mohamed Salah successor

Barcola has been identified as Liverpool's primary target to replace Salah, who departed the club at the end of last season. Filling the void left by the Egyptian icon is a monumental task, but the Reds have shown immense faith in the young winger. A breakthrough in the high-stakes negotiations finally arrived after crucial talks were held on Tuesday.

Liverpool's hierarchy, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, CEO Billy Hogan and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, managed to strike a deal directly with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Despite having two years remaining on his contract in the French capital, Barcola remained firmly committed to securing a move to Anfield.