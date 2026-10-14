Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
LASK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'A threat always!' – Bradley Barcola reacts to sensational hat-trick performance against LASK

Liverpool
B. Barcola
LASK vs Liverpool
Champions League
LASK
A. Iraola

Bradley Barcola delivered a Player of the Match performance, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to lead Liverpool to a 6-3 victory over LASK. The French winger opened his goalscoring account for the Reds in style while earning glowing praise from manager Andoni Iraola.

  • Barcola shines with maiden Liverpool hat-trick

    Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola announced himself on the European stage for the Reds with a lethal hat-trick during a wild 6-3 victory against LASK at Raiffeisen Arena. The summer signing opened his goalscoring account for the club with a brilliant individual display in Austria.

    Barcola struck twice in the first half before completing his treble after the break to keep Liverpool perfect in the Champions League league phase.

    His dominant performance earned him the Player of the Match award from UEFA's Technical Observer Group for his clinical finishing and line-breaking runs.

  • imago-sport-1084485225.jpgPropaganda Photo

    Iraola delighted with winger's confidence and impact

    Speaking after the nine-goal spectacle, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola praised Barcola’s sharpness and chemistry alongside Florian Wirtz. "I'm really happy for Bradley because you were asking me yesterday about him not making the numbers," Iraola said.

    "I think both of them today played really, really well. I think they made a difference."

    "Bradley apart from the hat-trick, I think he was a threat always – one-v-one, threatening in behind. I think he has to enjoy this because to score a hat-trick in the Champions League is always very difficult."

  • Historic away win backed by youthful energy

    Barcola’s treble formed part of a historic night for Liverpool, who fielded their third-youngest starting XI in Champions League history with an average age of 24 years and 186 days. The 6-3 win marked only the third time the Reds have scored six or more away goals in a European fixture.

    Ronald Araújo and Lewis Koumas also notched landmark maiden goals alongside a header from Jeremie Frimpong.

    Despite LASK striking three times in a chaotic second half, Liverpool's attacking quality proved insurmountable for the host side.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-LASK-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Focus shifts to busy domestic and European schedule

    With six points secured from two continental fixtures, Barcola and Liverpool quickly turn their focus back to domestic matters with a trip to Brentford in less than three days.

    Iraola highlighted the importance of relying on his entire squad during a demanding run of matches.

    The Reds return to Anfield next Tuesday for another European test against Spanish side Villarreal, with Barcola aiming to maintain his electric form.

Next matches
BRE

BRE

Premier League

17 Oct 2026

LIV

LIV

LUS

LUS

Bundesliga

17 Oct 2026

LAS

LAS