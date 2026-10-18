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'Frustrating and painful!' – Gregor Kobel sounds alarm after Borussia Dortmund stall at Union Berlin
Dortmund frustrated in physical Berlin stalemate
Borussia Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Union Berlin side at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Matchday 6 of the Bundesliga season. The result marked the first draw between the two clubs in a fixture that had previously always produced a winner and at least one goal.
Head coach Niko Kovac responded to midweek European disappointment against Bodo/Glimt by making five changes to his starting XI, restoring Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Ethan Nwaneri, and Serhou Guirassy.
Despite controlling 56 per cent of their duels in a physical battle, BVB struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities.
- Getty Images Sport
Kobel criticizes lack of goal threat
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel pulled no punches when evaluating the team's attacking output, admitting the squad failed to put sufficient pressure on the host's penalty box. "We didn’t do enough to create more problems for our opponents, to put pressure on them, to penetrate deeper into their half, or to threaten their goal from time to time," Kobel stated.
"Ultimately, that's what we lacked today," the Swiss goalkeeper added.
"Ultimately, you’re left with a scoreless draw, which is frustrating and painful."
Anton urges patience for young squad
Defender Waldemar Anton echoed Kobel's sentiments regarding final-third decision-making, but urged calm as the group continues to develop under Kovac. "There are things we’re not doing well in the final third at the moment. We simply make the wrong decisions," Anton observed in the mixed zone.
"We just need to keep our calm. As I said, we're a young team. We’ll work through this and do even better going forward."
"We have to fight and work hard to get back on track," he added. "That little bit of luck we're missing in the final third is something you have to earn."
- AFP
BVB look to fix decision-making issues
BVB created second-half chances through Maxi Beier and Guirassy, but could not force a winner past Union Berlin's disciplined defensive block. To make matters worse, substitute Konstantinos Karetsas suffered an ankle injury late in the contest.
Kovac's men will look to address their final-third inefficiency during training over the coming days.
Borussia Dortmund must regain their clinical edge quickly as they prepare for their upcoming domestic and European commitments.
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