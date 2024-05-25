'The best player in the squad' - Alejandro Garnacho hails teenager Kobbie Mainoo as Man Utd's biggest star after FA Cup final-winning goal against Man City
Alejandro Garnacho labelled Kobbie Mainoo "the best player in the squad" after his goal won Manchester United the FA Cup against Manchester City.
- Garnacho hailed Mainoo after superb display
- Mainoo scored winning goal after flowing move
- United held off late comeback to win cup