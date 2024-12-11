This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
The 27 best gifts for Man United fansGOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

The 27 best gifts for Manchester United fans

SHOPPINGGift GuideManchester UnitedManchester United Women

Looking for the perfect gift for the United fan in your life?

Best gift under £10

You Are a Champion

Charitable hero Marcus Rashford wrote this motivational book that's being lauded as a self-help book for kids aged 10-14 to help young readers gain confidence, use their voice for good and reach their full potential. According to parents, even reluctant readers enjoy it.



From

£5.00

Buy now

Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be given. However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself. 

There are hot-off-the-press autobiographies to entertain and inspire, warm hoodies and scarves to keep you warm this winter, and so much more for a United fan. There's something out there for everyone and gifts perfect for this festive season.

Check out GOAL's football gift guides
Read more

So, whether you're looking for a present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Manchester United fans.

To browse other gift ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.

Shop: Best gifts for Manchester United fans