The 27 best gifts for Liverpool fans

Looking for the perfect gift for the Liverpool fan in your life?

Take family game night on a new level, this Christmas as players race around the Monopoly board to try and invest in legends from the game, such as Gerrard, Carragher or Suarez.

Send the gift of sustainability this Christmas. This Liverpool aluminium water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. We as a society are using less single-use plastic, and a great way to do that is by investing in reusable water bottles.

When it comes to gifts, you can't go wrong with an excellent old-fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee, and hot chocolate, for the festive season. These gifts express your love, pride, and fan status in a simple yet effective way.

Take family game night on a new level, this Christmas as players race around the Monopoly board to try and invest in legends from the game, such as Gerrard, Carragher or Suarez.

Send the gift of sustainability this Christmas. This Liverpool aluminium water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. We as a society are using less single-use plastic, and a great way to do that is by investing in reusable water bottles.

When it comes to gifts, you can't go wrong with an excellent old-fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee, and hot chocolate, for the festive season. These gifts express your love, pride, and fan status in a simple yet effective way.

Take family game night on a new level, this Christmas as players race around the Monopoly board to try and invest in legends from the game, such as Gerrard, Carragher or Suarez.

Send the gift of sustainability this Christmas. This Liverpool aluminium water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. We as a society are using less single-use plastic, and a great way to do that is by investing in reusable water bottles.

When it comes to gifts, you can't go wrong with an excellent old-fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee, and hot chocolate, for the festive season. These gifts express your love, pride, and fan status in a simple yet effective way.

Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing, as there are many gift options related to the sport waiting to be given. However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

With Christmas just around the corner, there is plenty on offer for a Liverpool fan in your life. There are incredibly cool beer mats, a Liverpool-themed Monopoly for board game lovers, and even a copy of one woman's hilarious diary dreaming up an imaginary love life with a particular German football manager.

So, whether you're looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Liverpool fans.

To browse other gift ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.

Shop: Best gifts for Liverpool fans