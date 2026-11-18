The Black Friday sales have kicked off, and there is no better time to upgrade your matchday wardrobe. Whether you're hunting for your club's latest home shirt, a retro classic to wear on the terraces, or just want to stock up on official merch without paying a premium, we've got you covered. We've scoured the biggest retailers to bring you the ultimate list of Black Friday kit and merchandise deals. Get ready to wear your colours with pride and secure a top-corner bargain before the stock runs dry.