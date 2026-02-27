Benfica torn apart for 'painful' reaction to Gianluca Prestianni & Vinicius Jr racism row as ex-captain says club faces 'moral crisis'

For Luisao, the issue extends far beyond a single match or a solitary dispute between two players; it represents a fundamental shift in the club's ethical compass. Having arrived at the Luz in 2003 during a period of immense sporting difficulty, the former centre-back helped rebuild the team, eventually lifting six Primeira Liga titles. He noted that while the club has faced massive sporting challenges before, the current situation represents something far more damaging to its core identity and long-standing human values.

A particularly inflammatory aspect of Benfica's official defense was their decision to invoke the name of Portuguese football icon Eusebio to deflect the racism claims. The club's statement suggested that their foundational values, symbolised by the legendary striker, made it practically impossible for the institution to be associated with discriminatory behaviour. This specific public relations tactic deeply incensed Luisao, who viewed it as a disrespectful manipulation of a revered figure to avoid accountability and protect a player he firmly believes is lying.

"The use of Eusébio's image, our greatest legend, as a shield that supposedly protects the club from being fallible in the fight against racism was, at the very least, painful, as were the numerous attempts to discredit the victim," he added.

"Painful because Benfica has always been bigger than any circumstance, any player, manager, or moment. It has always presented itself as an institution of values, of human dimension, and of historical responsibility. That is how I learned and how I lived from the moment I arrived at Luz in 2003, when the club was experiencing one of its greatest sporting crises.

"Today, however, we are experiencing a different kind of crisis, much worse, because it is moral, and it raises inevitable questions for me: whose side are we on? And, even more importantly, whose side are we on? What do we defend in our lives? Do we really want to confront the problem head-on, or do we only conveniently wish to sweep it under the rug?"