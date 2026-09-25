AFP
Belgium spoil Mancini's Azzurri return with 2-0 Nations League victory
Disastrous start to Mancini's second act
The return of Mancini to the Italy dugout was supposed to signal a new dawn for the national team, but instead, it provided a sobering reality check at the Stadio Olimpico. Taking charge for the first time since his abrupt departure in 2023, Mancini found his squad depleted by significant absences. Alessandro Bastoni was unavailable due to suspension, while key figures such as Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Bryan Cristante were sidelined through injury.
Belgium, also beginning a new era under former AC Milan midfielder Mark van Bommel, arrived in Rome without several star names of their own. Injuries to Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, and Andre Onana meant the Red Devils were far from full strength, yet they retained plenty of Serie A flavour in their starting eleven. The likes of Charles De Ketelaere, Kevin De Bruyne and Diego Moreira were tasked with providing the creative spark, and they settled into the contest much quicker than their hosts.
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Godts strikes as Italy defensive errors mount
Italy showed flashes of promise in the opening exchanges, as Gianluigi Donnarumma was called into action early to make a sharp one-handed save from Charles De Ketelaere's angled drive after seven minutes. At the other end, Francesco Pio Esposito struck the base of the upright following a clever dinked pass from Nicolo Barella, though the forward was ultimately flagged for offside. Moise Kean also tested the Belgian keeper from distance, but the hosts' early momentum was punctured in the 20th minute when a defensive error gifted Belgium the lead. Debutant Alessandro Romano saw a misplaced pass intercepted, allowing Kevin De Bruyne to slide a perfectly weighted ball through for Mika Godts to finish.
Donnarumma was forced to be at his very best to keep the Azzurri in the contest as the first half progressed. The Italy goalkeeper produced a stunning double save to deny De Ketelaere and Nicolas Raskin after Diego Coppola had surrendered possession cheaply. He followed that up with an incredible reaction stop from a Godts header that seemed destined for the back of the net.
Lukebakio doubles the lead against the run of play
The second half began with Italy showing much more urgency, nearly finding an equaliser within seconds of the restart as Senne Lammens brilliantly saved Moise Kean's point-blank volley from a Nicolo Cambiaghi cross. The Belgian goalkeeper was called into action again shortly after to deny Francesco Pio Esposito at the near post as the Azzurri began to pin their opponents back. However, just as momentum shifted firmly in Italy's direction, Belgium struck a fatal hammer blow on the counter-attack in the 69th minute. Dodi Lukebakio picked up the ball inside his own half, drove past the Italian midfield, and cut inside before bending a precise left-footed strike into the far bottom corner from outside the area.
The goal effectively killed the contest and silenced the Rome crowd, who had been urging their side forward during a period of sustained pressure. Mancini responded by introducing fresh faces, handing international debuts to Momo Zoma and Issa Doumbia, but the tactical changes failed to disrupt a disciplined Belgian defence.
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Late woodwork frustration for the Azzurri
Italy refused to give up and created several opportunities to find a way back into the game during the closing stages. Davide Frattesi was inches away from connecting with a Daniel Maldini corner, while Riccardo Calafiori saw a powerful drive fly just wide of the post. The most frustrating moment for the hosts came in the dying minutes when a corner fell to Giorgio Scalvini at the back post. The defender seemed certain to score from a few yards out, but his powerful effort struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced clear. It was a moment that summed up Italy's night - plenty of effort but lacking the clinical edge required at this level.
Italy find themselves in Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League and will travel to face Turkiye on Monday in their next fixture, with the Turks also coming off a home defeat after falling 1-0 to France courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe strike.
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