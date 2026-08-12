Who is the 'Senegal Goretzka'? The 18-year-old wonderkid set to shake up Vincent Kompany's midfield

The arrival of Ndiaye continues a growing tradition of Senegalese players wearing the Bayern jersey. He follows in the footsteps of Bouna Sarr (2020–24), Sadio Mané (2022–23), and Nicolas Jackson, who featured for the club during the 2025–26 season.

Ndiaye will also bolster an increasingly youthful setup at the Allianz Arena. He joins a contingent of highly-rated teenagers already embedded in the squad, including Lennart Karl (18), David Santos Daiber (19), Cassiano Kiala (17), Maycon Cardozo (17), and Wisdom Mike (17).

The nickname "the Senegal Goretzka" has already begun to circulate, reflecting the high expectations surrounding his arrival. Bayern coach Kompany has been a long-time admirer of the youngster, having watched him impress during an initial six-month loan spell from Gambinos Stars Africa.

"Bara is a great character who has found his way at FC Bayern in a very short time," stated Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund. "He is a central midfielder who thrives on his dynamism and speed on the ball. He is intelligent and also exceptional off the pitch."