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Bayern Munich reach agreement to sign €60m Germany left-back ahead of World Cup but hope remains for Arsenal, Man City & Real Madrid
Kompany identifies primary defensive target
The 22-year-old left-back has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Frankfurt, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Bundesliga. His performances have not gone unnoticed; according to Sky Sports, Bayern manager Kompany is personally pushing for the transfer after holding positive discussions with the player. The German record breakers have moved quickly to secure the player's commitment to a move to the Allianz Arena.
Brown, currently in Chicago with the Germany national team preparing for the World Cup and an upcoming friendly against the USA, has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract that would keep him in Munich until 2031. Bayern view him as a modern, versatile asset who can operate as a left-back, right-back, or even further forward as a left winger.
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Frankfurt stand firm on Germany left-back's value
While the player has given the green light to the move, a total agreement between the two clubs has yet to be reached. Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche is demanding a fee in the region of €60 million for the talented defender. This high valuation remains a potential stumbling block that could stall the deal or even cause it to collapse if Bayern are unwilling to meet the asking price.
The gap in valuation between the two Bundesliga sides is significant, and until the finances are finalised, the transfer remains in the balance. Brown is expected to address his future during a scheduled DFB press conference in the United States, which has added further intrigue to the ongoing negotiations.
Premier League interest lingers
The lack of a formal club-to-club agreement provides a glimmer of hope for several elite suitors across Europe. Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in Brown over the past year. Should Bayern fail to satisfy Frankfurt’s €60m demands, these clubs remain in a position to hijack the move for the versatile youngster.
Arsenal have identified Brown as an ideal defensive reinforcement for their fluid tactical system, with The Athletic reporting that the Gunners are actively monitoring him among an elite shortlist. The 22-year-old is coming off a stellar 2025-26 season - netting four goals and providing six assists in 42 games for Frankfurt - though his club's eighth-place finish cost them European qualification. With Arsenal consistently competing at the absolute top, the prospect of a move to north London is highly attractive to the player, setting the stage for a potential bidding war if Bayern Munich fail to wrap up a deal with Frankfurt quickly.
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Bayern's transfer dilemma and Frankfurt's potential windfall
According to an earlier report by German publication Bild, the situation in Munich remains complicated by squad depth, as Bayern must trim their existing roster before committing to a substantial bid for a new left-back.
Specifically, sporting director Max Eberl would need to sell either Hiroki Ito or Alphonso Davies before a concrete move could be sanctioned; without these departures, the €60-65m valuation remains out of reach for the Bundesliga champions.
On the other end of the deal, Eintracht Frankfurt are well-positioned for a massive financial windfall. Having signed Brown from Nurnberg in January 2024 for a mere €3m, a sale now would yield an extraordinary profit for the club.