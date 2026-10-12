Bayern boss Eberl backs Neuer and confirms he is still number one despite costly blunder and Urbig links

The hierarchy at Bayern Munich has moved quickly to shut down any suggestions of a goalkeeping crisis following Neuer's recent difficulties on the pitch. The veteran shot-stopper found himself under the spotlight after a significant error contributed to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Augsburg, leading to renewed debate regarding his longevity as the club’s undisputed first choice. However, sporting director Eberl has made it clear that the 40-year-old retains the full confidence of the board as the team prepares for their upcoming European fixtures.

'Manu made a mistake. That has certainly happened to him once or twice in the two decades he has been playing professional football. Accordingly, there are no doubts about Manu for us,' Eberl explained during a media briefing ahead of the club's flight to Norway for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Viking FK, as quoted by Sky Sports.

The mistake against Augsburg proved costly, as Bayern missed out on the chance to climb to the top of the table after conceding the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. The lapse in concentration has emboldened critics who believe the time has come for a new era in the Munich goal.