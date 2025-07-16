Barcelona set to cancel Spotify Camp Nou partial re-opening for Joan Gamper Trophy as La Liga and Champions League delays also expected Barcelona LaLiga Champions League Trofeo Joan Gamper

La Liga champions Barcelona are set to cancel their planned return to the Spotify Camp Nou for their Joan Gamper Trophy clash against Como next month. The Blaugrana have not played in the iconic stadium since March 2023, and instead played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys as extensive renovation work was done at their home ground.