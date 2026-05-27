AFP
Barcelona make £69m Anthony Gordon offer as La Liga champions aim to beat Bayern Munich to Newcastle winger
Barca launch huge opening bid
According to a report by The Athletic, Barcelona have submitted a formal offer of an initial €80 million (£69m) plus performance-related add-ons for Gordon. The Catalan giants are eager to secure the 25-year-old's services and have already made contact with his representatives to discuss a potential move to La Liga. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing as Barca look to wrap up a deal quickly.
Flick and sporting director Deco are known admirers of the former Everton man, believing he can perfectly fill the role occupied by Marcus Rashford this season. Rashford enjoyed a productive loan spell in Spain, tallying 14 goals and 14 assists, and while Barcelona hold a €30m option to buy the Manchester United forward before June 15, they are now prioritising a move for Gordon instead.
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Financial strategy behind the move
Despite the significantly higher transfer fee compared to the buy-out clause for Rashford, Barcelona believe a move for Gordon makes more financial sense in the long term. The club's hierarchy feels that Gordon’s lower salary demands and the ability to offer him a longer contract due to his age will allow them to amortise the transfer cost over a greater period, fitting within their strict financial constraints.
This strategic approach comes as Newcastle face pressure to manage their own squad. Towards the end of the campaign, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe admitted that Gordon had been left out of certain matchday squads because he was “looking at the future”, fuelling speculation that the club are preparing for life without their star man.
Beating Bayern to the punch
Barcelona are not the only European heavyweight interested in Gordon, with Bayern Munich having been considered the frontrunners for his signature until recently. The Bundesliga giants retain an interest but have reportedly been hesitant to meet the €80m valuation, leading them to scout alternative options. Chelsea and Arsenal have also tracked the winger, though Barca have now stolen a march on their rivals with this concrete proposal.
Gordon has previous experience with high-profile transfer sagas, having nearly joined Liverpool in 2024 in a deal that would have seen Joe Gomez move to St James' Park. Reflecting on that failed move, Gordon previously stated: “It didn’t happen. I had to get my head around that to begin with and then to get my head around it again was hard.”
With Liverpool not returning to the table this summer, the path appears clear for a move abroad.
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A star on the rise?
The winger made 46 appearances across all competitions and scored 17 goals for Newcastle this season. His performances in the Champions League were particularly noteworthy, where he netted 10 times in just 12 games. This output has cemented his place in the England setup under Thomas Tuchel, with Gordon recently being named in the 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup after earning his 17th cap against Japan.
Since joining Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 for £40m, Gordon has made 152 appearances for the club and evolved into one of the Premier League's most direct and dangerous attackers.