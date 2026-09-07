Hansi Flick insists Barcelona still need a recognised No.9 despite scoring 17 goals in four games

Despite witnessing his team score 17 goals in their first four league matches, the manager maintained that the squad still urgently needs a dedicated striker. Asked following the comprehensive win over Valencia whether their prolific form altered his transfer priorities, Flick replied via Barca Blaugranes: "It doesn't change our thoughts. We need normally a real No.9, this is clear. But we have huge quality in the offence, also in the midfield - everyone can score goals."