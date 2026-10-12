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imago-sport-1082717503.jpgAnadolu Agency
Alvino Hanafi

Turkish cauldron! Flawless Barcelona targeted by aggressive Lions aiming to end winning run

Barcelona
Galatasaray
I. Gundogan
O. Buruk
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Champions League

Barcelona travel to RAMS Park to defend their 100 per cent record across all competitions against an aggressive Galatasaray side. The Spanish leaders expect a fiery reception in Istanbul as the hosts target a historic European upset.

  • Barcelona target milestone tenth consecutive victory

    Barcelona head to Istanbul for Tuesday night's UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 tie against Galatasaray, aiming to preserve a flawless start to the 2026/27 campaign. Hansi Flick's side have recorded eight straight La Liga victories alongside a 5-1 opening European win against Feyenoord.

    However, the Catalan giants will face a fired-up opposition playing in front of a passionate RAMS Park crowd.

    Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing his team, stating: "We will be playing against one of the most in-form teams in the world right now."

  • imago-sport-1066620281.jpgSven Simon

    Catalans prepare for aggressive high-pressing challenge

    Flick's squad can expect intense tactical pressure, with the hosts confirming plans to attack Barcelona rather than sit in a low defensive block. The Turkish champions intend to test Barcelona's build-up play and high line.

    "We won't just defend, we'll attack too. We need to think about both," Buruk noted during pre-match preparations.

    "Wherever we defend against our opponent, we must do it in the best way possible. Whether it is the third zone, the second zone, or the first zone, we need to apply the highest level of pressure."

  • Navigating Turkish cauldron and historic motivation

    Barcelona hold a strong head-to-head record against Galatasaray, but the hosts draw inspiration from their famous 2-1 victory over the Blaugrana in November 1994.

    With creative stars Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Dani Olmo leading the attack, Barcelona aim to silence the Istanbul crowd early.

    "It's very difficult to beat Barcelona. We had one victory against them in 1994," Buruk reflected. "A positive result against Barcelona would make us very happy."

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-TRAININGAFP

    Former midfielder Ilkay Gundogan awaits reunion

    The fixture also features an intriguing reunion with former Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who made 51 appearances for the Catalans in 2023/24 before moving to Turkey.

    Despite media scrutiny surrounding Gundogan's role, Galatasaray confirmed the veteran remains fully focused on facing his former club.

    Barcelona will look to claim all three points in Istanbul before returning to domestic action.

Champions League
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR