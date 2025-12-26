Barcelona's 'future engine' to be expanded as La Liga champions apply to open more of newly renovated Camp Nou

Barcelona have formally submitted documentation to the Barcelona City Council to expand the usable capacity of the Spotify Camp Nou, as per TV3, as part of the next phase of its staggered reopening. The application relates to Phase 1C of the project, which would allow additional sections of the first and second tiers to be opened to supporters.

The stadium, which reopened in November after more than two and a half years of renovation work, is currently operating at a limited capacity of around 46,000 spectators. That figure was authorised after the club obtained a licence for Phase 1B, enabling matches to be staged again at their historic home rather than the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

If Phase 1C is approved, Barcelona would be able to open the remaining sections of the lower bowl behind the Gol Nord. This would increase capacity by approximately 16,000 seats, taking the total to around 62,000. Construction on the third tier will continue into next season, with full completion of the stadium still some way off.