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Barcelona to make contact with Aymeric Laporte's representatives over potential bargain transfer after Spain hero's outstanding World Cup
Eyeing a World Cup winner
According to a report from SPORT, Barcelona have scheduled imminent talks with Laporte’s camp to discuss a potential move. The 32-year-old central defender was a vital figure in the national team that recently won the World Cup, heavily impressing the club's hierarchy.
Laporte, who returned to Athletic Club from Al-Nassr for €10 million in September 2025 and is under contract until June 2028, is seen by Barcelona as an ideal left-footed candidate. Sporting director Deco had already initiated preliminary discussions during the club's tour of the United States, with both parties agreeing to resume contact once the international tournament concluded. Barcelona are now ready to pursue the deal.
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Deco monitoring the decorated defender
Deco watched several of Spain's World Cup matches live and was extremely satisfied with Laporte, who anchored a backline that conceded just one goal during the entire tournament. Barcelona believe the defender still has multiple seasons of elite football remaining and highly value his winning pedigree.
Laporte boasts a glittering trophy cabinet that includes six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, Euro 2024, and now the World Cup. Furthermore, Laporte has a release clause that sits below the €15m mark. This specific figure makes a prospective transfer incredibly appealing for Barcelona from a financial standpoint as they seek top-tier defensive reinforcement without overspending.
Following the Inigo Martinez formula
The club's interest is heavily reinforced by Laporte’s formidable partnership with young Barcelona star Cubarsi during the tournament, which provided the defensive foundation for Spain's ultimate triumph. Barcelona are also mindful of the excellent results they achieved by signing another experienced Basque defender, Inigo Martinez.
While Martinez's arrival initially generated some doubts, he ultimately transformed into a fundamental piece for the team, adding valuable solidity to the backline. This successful precedent works significantly in favour of Laporte, who possesses over a decade of top-level experience across La Liga and the Premier League, fitting the precise profile that the coaching staff currently desire.
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What next for Barcelona and Laporte?
Barcelona will proceed with caution in the coming days as they hold further direct conversations with Laporte's representatives. Following these initial contacts, Deco will evaluate the situation and decide whether to formally activate the defender's release clause. If the personal terms and financial terms align, Barcelona could swiftly secure the decorated centre-back ahead of the upcoming campaign.
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