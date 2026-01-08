Ballon d’Or winner to Hollywood superstar! Cristiano Ronaldo prediction made by ex-Man Utd striker as Portuguese GOAT becomes a ‘no-brainer’ for blockbuster movies

It may be that he heads into the film industry at that stage, with Yorke telling PokerScout of an obvious path for one of the most recognisable figures on the planet to tread: “I think that given what Cristiano Ronaldo has done in the game and what he's achieved, a bit similar to Lionel Messi, why would filmmakers not want to engage with someone with his profile and as good-looking as he is, he's got everything going for him.

“Why not entice him? You've seen all these singers and rappers getting into acting. So why can't we, from sports, have people like Ronaldo in that same circle? We see it all the time, and it's fine for these rappers and musicians to make that sort of step up to the big screen.

“It would be good to see Cristiano Ronaldo in one of these major films like Fast and Furious, if that is true. It brings excitement. You know what he's bringing, he's the most followed person on social media. All of that. As a producer, why would you not engage in something like that? To me, it's a no-brainer.

“It would be good to see people from all sports finally getting onto the big screen. Pele did Escape to Victory back in the day, and it's amazing how things come full circle. Although I don't think he's the greatest player in the world, certainly being on the big screen would be an exciting time, and I certainly will be watching it.”

